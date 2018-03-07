The Rock praises emergency services after daughter, two, in medical drama

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has praised emergency services after a “scary” medical incident involving his two-year-old daughter Jasmine.

In an Instagram post to his 100 million followers, the actor said the youngster was taken to hospital in Los Angeles on Saturday, but did not give any more detail on the reason.

“We were up all night in the emergency room, we had something scary that happened with our baby girl Jasmine,” the former WWE star said.

Things got a lil' hairy this weekend. Thank you LAFD first responders & UCLA medical team. We're grateful to you all and if you ever need anything, I got your back.

“She’s OK now, thank God, but I just want to say thank you to everybody who was involved, so caring, compassionate and responsive.

“The 911 operator who was on the phone with me, who was extremely calm walking me through some processes, the Los Angeles Fire Department first responders, UCLA medical team and staff, the doctors, the nurses. Again, everybody, thank you everybody so, so much.”

The Baywatch star, 45, said he would never want any other family to go through the same experience, but shared some advice from the incident.

“To all you mommies and daddies out there when emergencies like this happen, I would just highly recommend that you stay as calm and as focused as possible, because our little babies pick up on what we put out especially in times of stress.”

Incidentally, the father-of-two, who is expecting his second daughter with girlfriend Lauren Hashian this spring, recently appealed to his Instagram followers to brush up on their baby first aid.

Johnson said his family and staff were being taught how to respond when babies, children and adults choke or need CPR.

“You hope there’s never an emergency where you never have to deploy the skill,” Johnson wrote.