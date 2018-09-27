'The reign of the middle-aged white man is over': Claire Underwood means business in new House of Cards trailer

A new trailer for Netflix's House of Cards has been released and Claire Underwood is laying down the law as President of the United States.

With Kevin Spacey's departure from the series, Robin Wright took up the mantle as lead and it looks like she means business.

The trailer opens with Wright's character explaining that her husband, Frank Underwood (Spacey), has died.

But, something tells us, she's not as upset about this as she's claiming to be - a look down the camera lens confirms this.

We also see the introduction of two new characters , Annette and Bill Shepard, a brother and sister inheritors of Shepard Unlimited, played by Diane Lane and Greg Kinnear.

They clearly had a deal with Frank Underwood, and now want Claire to uphold his end of whatever bargain they struck with the former president.

We also see the return of Frank's right hand man and former Chief of Staff Doug Stamper, played by Michael Kelly.

Netflix debuts “House of Cards” Season 6 on November 2.