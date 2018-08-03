The Prodigy, Picture This, Walking On Cars added to Electric Picnic line-up

Electric Picnic ticket holders will be firestarting their weekend as The Prodigy have been announced as the latest addition to this year’s spectacular line-up.

And in a year where Irish music continues to expand as fast as the universe can hold, organisers have also announced Picture This and Walking On Cars to join to best Irish Picnic line-up ever.

The bands will join acts such as The Coronas, Gavin James, Ash, Versatile, Hudson Taylor, Wyvern Lingo, Delorentos, King Kong Company, Mik Pyro, Wild Youth, HamsandwicH, Hermitage Green, Kojaque, Krystal Klear, Mango X Mathman and Ryan McMullan, to name a few.

With only 27 days to go ’til the gates swing open to the 600 acres of rolling fields on the beautiful Stradbally Estate, festival-goers can expect the unexpected from Ireland’s favourite music and arts festival.

From the weird and wonderful characters of Trailer Park, the tranquil whimsical wonderland that is The Hazel Wood, to the creative oasis within the heart of Electric Picnic – The Body & Soul Village.

With much more on offer and a picnic basket full of hidden delights, it’s not surprising that Electric Picnic has captivated the festival hearts of the nation, making it the country’s most popular Music and Arts Festival.

See you there!