The Phantom of the Opera took over the Empire State Building in a spectacular light show

Broadway's longest running show, the Phantom of the Opera celebrated its 30th anniversary on January 26, and the cast and celebrated in true theatrical fashion.

As well as having a gala production in the aptly named Majestic Theatre, producers of the show organised an extraordinary light display on the upper floors of the Empire State Building.

Watch the video below as creator Andrew Lloyd Webber and theatre producer Cameron Mackintosh throw the switch and let the opera begin.

The musical debuted in New York in 1988, just over a year after opening in London’s West End.

"The production has played nearly 12,500 shows to 18 million people since its NYC debut," its website says.