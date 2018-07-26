The new trailer for the Slenderman movie is here and we’re already scared to see it

The online urban myth Slenderman is now creeping its' way into your cinemas with a new trailer and we’re already terrified to go see it.

Having originated as an Internet meme the tall, thin spectral figure that is the Slenderman has captured the imaginations of users ever since its’ creation back in 2009.

The plot of the movie follows four high school girls from a small town in Massachusetts as they perform a ritual in an attempt to debunk the lore of Slenderman.

When one of the girls goes mysteriously missing, they begin to suspect that she is his latest victim.

The reaction to the trailer has been mixed so far from horror movie fans.

Looks like you’ll have to watch for yourself to see if the movie really is that scary when it comes to our shores on August 24.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

