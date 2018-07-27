The new season of Orange is the New Black has dropped and we can't contain our excitement

Fans of the hit TV show Orange Is the New Black have waited patiently over a year for new episodes but finally that wait is over.

The entirety of Season Six is now on Netflix and it looks like things aren’t going to be that great for the Litchfield convicts.

Season six will see our favourite characters shipped off to a maximum security prison, where life appears to even more difficult than it was in the Litchfield we were used to.

Based on the trailer, there seems to be a plotline which shows the characters being sorted into groups based on the colour of their uniform.

Fans were quick to share their delight that all 13 new episodes are now available to watch on Netflix.
By Kyle Lehane
Digital Desk intern

