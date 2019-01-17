The new Netflix releases that will get you through the dry January spell

Although many people treat the first month of the new year as a blank canvas in which to fill with new experiences and memories in the coming 12 months, it can quickly become a dreary period.

We are now almost halfway through January and after a fun-filled Christmas, those commitments to pull the socks up have, for some, become nothing more than empty promises.

For a lot of us, January is a long month of dark, dreary nights and this January has so far blessed our little green isle with freezing temperatures, downpours and flooding.

Not to mention that with the majority of our group of no-craic friends partaking in dry January, we can run out of ways to keep ourselves occupied.

Cue that life-saving Netflix subscription of endless shows and movies.

Our favourite streaming site has only gone and added shows which make for the perfect cosy night in.

Here are some of what is on offer this month to beat those January blues.

FYRE: The Greatest Party That Never Happened

Release date: January 18

An exclusive behind the scenes look at the infamous unravelling of the Fyre music festival.

Created by Billy McFarland and rapper Ja Rule, Fyre was promoted as a luxury music festival on a private island in the Bahamas featuring bikini-clad supermodels, A-List musical performances and posh amenities.

Guests arrived to discover the reality was far from the promises. Chris Smith, the director behind the Emmy Award Nominated documentary Jim & Andy: The Great Beyond, gives a first-hand look into disastrous crash of Fyre as told by the organisers themselves.

Grace and Frankie: Season 5

Release date: January 18

In the return of this Emmy winning comedy, two friends Grace (Jane Fonda) and Frankie (Lily Tomlin) launch a scheme to get their old lives back.

Guests stars Ru Paul and Nicole Richie.

Marvel’s The Punisher: Season 2

Release date: January 18

Frank Castle (Jon Bernthal) is back, but as he starts the process of moving on with his life, he finds himself fighting new battles on multiple fronts.

Star Trek: Discovery: Season 2

Release date: January 18

Mysterious events in different regions of the galaxy launch Discovery on a new mission with a temporary captain: Christopher Pike of the Enterprise.

Trigger Warning with Killer Mike

Release date: January 18

In this subversive comedy documentary series, rapper and activist Killer Mike and a team of funny correspondents explore socially relevant topics.

IO

Release date: January 18

One of the last survivors on Earth, a teen races to cure her poisoned planet before the final shuttle to a distant space colony leaves her stranded.

Close

Release date: January 18

When attackers target the heiress she’s protecting, battle-hardened bodyguard Sam scrambles to save her client – and teach her how to fight back.

GODZILLA The Planet Eater

Release date: January 9

With the earth alliance weakened, Haruo weighs siding with the Exif, whose death cult is summoning a monster that can destroy the world.