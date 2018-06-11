The Metal Hammer Golden God Awards winners list

Heavy metal stars from all over the world have been recognised at the Metal Hammer Golden God Awards in London.

Here are the winners:

– Best New Band sponsored by Road Crew

Lovebites

– Best Underground Band sponsored by Relapse Records

Wolves In The Throne Room

– Best British Band sponsored by Nuclear Blast

Judas Priest

– Best Live Band sponsored by Monster Energy

Lacuna Coil

– Best International Band

Arch Enemy

– Best Independent Label

Sumerian Records

– Best Event sponsored by Spinefarm Records

Download Festival

– Breakthrough sponsored by Sumerian Records

Code Orange



– Riff Lord sponsored by Chapman Guitars

Wes Borland

– Global Metal sponsored by Century Media

Kaoteon

– Inspiration sponsored by uDiscover

Meshuggah

– Best Album sponsored by Roadrunner Records

Myrkur ‘Mareridt’

– Spirit Of Hammer sponsored by Sliptrick Records

Jessica Pimentel

– Icon sponsored by Zippo Encore

Maynard James Keenan

– Golden God sponsored by LouderSound.com

Ozzy Osbourne

- Press Association