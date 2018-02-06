The Libertines and Jamiroquai to headline returning Y Not festival

The Libertines and Jamiroquai are among the headliners at Y Not festival which is to return despite being forced to abandon last year.

Catfish And The Bottlemen complete the acts at the top of the bill for the Derbyshire event which saw its site turned into a sea of mud in 2017.

It was cancelled over safety concerns after torrential downpours hit the festival with revellers sharing photos and videos of the swamp-like conditions while several bands, including Happy Mondays, Two Door Cinema Club and The Vaccines, were unable to perform.

Unperturbed by last year’s experience, organisers have unveiled a new site adjacent to its former home which will “address some of the challenges of the previous site location”.

Kaiser Chiefs, Manic Street Preachers, Seasick Steve, Fat White Family and Shame join the 2018 bill for the three-day festival which runs from July 26 to July 29 and first launched in 2005.