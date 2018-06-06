The last surviving Wizard of Oz munckin has died

It's reported the last surviving Wizard of Oz munchkin has died.

The US website TMZ says Jerry Maren passed away a week ago at a nursing home, aged 98.

In the film, Marren, stared as the lead lollypop guild member, wearing a green checked shirt and matching trousers.

He was given a handprint and footprint ceremony outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 2013.

It's understood he'd been diagnosed with dementia and was laid to rest in Hollywood over the weekend.
By Anna O'Donoghue

