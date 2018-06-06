The last surviving Wizard of Oz munckin has died

It's reported the last surviving Wizard of Oz munchkin has died.

The US website TMZ says Jerry Maren passed away a week ago at a nursing home, aged 98.

In the film, Marren, stared as the lead lollypop guild member, wearing a green checked shirt and matching trousers.

He was given a handprint and footprint ceremony outside Grauman's Chinese Theatre in Hollywood in 2013.

It's understood he'd been diagnosed with dementia and was laid to rest in Hollywood over the weekend.