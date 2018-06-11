The Kardashians were on Celebrity Family Feud and it’s hilarious

The Kardashians were on Celebrity Family Feud over the weekend and went down a storm.

Team West- Kanye, Kim, and three of Kanye’s cousins - faced off against Team Kardashian - Khloé, Kris, Kendall, Kris's mom Mary Jo Campbell, her cousin Cici Bussey, and Jonathan Cheban.

Khloe and Kim’s competitive side came out when straight off the bat Khloe refused to shake Kim’s hand.

“No. Nope. Not here, Kim,” she said, stone-cold, with Kim replying: “OK. I see how it is.” “It’s called Family Feud,” Khloé added. “Not today.”

One of the questions of the night proved an opportunity for some shade with Kendall responding to ‘If you had a wild party and everybody’s naked, who is someone you would hate to see show up?”, with the answer “Donald Trump.”

Many said that Kendall, who was on team Kardashian, was shading both Kim and Kanye since both of them have embraced Trump to varying degrees.

Kendall’s distaste for Trump has been seen before.

Host, Steve Harvey, revealed on the Ellen show about how Kanye was one of the best celebrity guests they ever had.

The rapper can be seen beaming throughout the show, all taking it in his stride.

We will let you watch to see which team prevails but the proceeds all went to the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles.

Safe to say calls for a Kardashian themed ‘Deal or No Deal’ are forthcoming.