The High Kings, Jake Carter, Sean and Conor Price - all FREE at this year’s Rose of Tralee Festival

In this day and age, there’s very little you get for free, or even at a bargain in some cases so we couldn’t believe our eyes when we saw the Rose of Tralee line-up this year.

The International Festival have decided to shake things up this year provide all of their street entertainment for FREE.

Yup, zero, zip, zilch, nil, nada.

And not just any entertainment, acts such as The High Kings, Jake Carter, Hermitage Green, The Kilkennys and the Price Brothers will not cost you a penny.

Free events

Conor and Sean Price will play the Denny Street stage on Friday, August 17 … for free.

Jake Carter will also play the Denny Street stage on Friday, August 17 … for free.

The High Kings will play the Denny Street Stage on Sunday, August 19 … for free.

Big Generator will play the Town Square Stage on Monday, August 20 … for free.

The Kilkennys will play the Town Square Stage on Tuesday, August 21 … for free.

Hermitage Green will play the Denny Street stage on Tuesday, August 21 … for free.

Did we mention its all for free?