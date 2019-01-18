The Greatest Showman on course to match Beatles feat as it tops album chart

The Greatest Showman soundtrack has inched closer to taking over a charts achievement by the Beatles with their Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album.

The musical film’s soundtrack has continued its winning streak and scored a 27th non-consecutive week at the top of the charts.

The popular Beatles album has spent a total of 28 weeks at the top of the charts since its release in 1967, according to the Official Charts Company. Ava Max celebrates her number one single Sweet But Psycho (OfficialCharts.com)

Max told OfficialCharts.com: “We are number one in the UK! I can’t believe I’m saying it, and I can’t believe I’m even holding this award!

“I want to tell everybody that I’m working super hard in the studio for you guys to release a debut album this year for all my Avatars. I love you so much.”

US rapper Post Malone is at number three, ahead of this week’s highest new entry Dancing With A Stranger, the new track by Sam Smith and Fifth Harmony’s Normani.

Sunflower, also by Post Malone and featuring Swae Lee, is at number five on the singles chart.

