The Greatest Showman on course to match Beatles feat as it tops album chart
The Greatest Showman soundtrack has inched closer to taking over a charts achievement by the Beatles with their Sgt Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band album.
The musical film’s soundtrack has continued its winning streak and scored a 27th non-consecutive week at the top of the charts.
The popular Beatles album has spent a total of 28 weeks at the top of the charts since its release in 1967, according to the Official Charts Company.
Max told OfficialCharts.com: “We are number one in the UK! I can’t believe I’m saying it, and I can’t believe I’m even holding this award!
“I want to tell everybody that I’m working super hard in the studio for you guys to release a debut album this year for all my Avatars. I love you so much.”
US rapper Post Malone is at number three, ahead of this week’s highest new entry Dancing With A Stranger, the new track by Sam Smith and Fifth Harmony’s Normani.
Sunflower, also by Post Malone and featuring Swae Lee, is at number five on the singles chart.
- Press Association
