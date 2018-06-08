The Greatest Showman denies Kanye West number one album on his birthday

Kanye West has been denied number one on the UK album charts by The Greatest Showman soundtrack on the day the rapper turned 41.

The rapper was unable to toast his third chart-topper on his birthday despite his eighth studio album Ye being the most played album of the week on streaming services.

Ye has landed at number two as the highest new entry following its surprise release last Friday.

Kanye West’s new album Ye is number two while he has three singles in the top 20. (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Over 80% of Ye’s sales came from streaming, according to the Official Charts Company.

However, it was not enough to bring the curtain down on The Greatest Showman’s reign at the top. The musical’s soundtrack has notched up 18 non-consecutive weeks at number one.

The film starring Hugh Jackman and Zac Efron has recently been released on DVD and Blu-ray and this week the soundtrack boasted healthy combined sales of 38,000 units.

British singer-songwriter Ben Howard scored his third top 10 album with Noonday Dram, this week’s second highest new entry at number four.

He was just behind George Ezra’s Staying At Tamara’s which climbed two places to number three.

The Who frontman Roger Daltrey’s first solo album for 26 years As Long As I Have You is also new, debuting at number eight.

US singer-songwriter Father John Misty just missed out on the top 10 with his latest release Go’s Favourite Customer which has charted at number 12 in its first week of release.

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s long stay at number one on the singles chart continued for an eighth consecutive week.

One Kiss, which is the longest reigning of Harris’s chart-toppers, was streamed 5.5 million times this week.

Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa’s One Kiss continues long reign at number one on the singles chart. (Isabel Infantes/PA)

It fended off this week’s most downloaded song, I’ll Be There by Jess Glynne, to hang on to the top spot.

British singer Glynne earned her eighth top three appearance after her song rose three places to number two.

Anne-Marie was a non-mover at number three with 2002, Drake’s Nice For What slid two spots to number four with Ariana Grande completing the top five with No Tears Left To Cry.

There were more birthday presents for West on the singles chart. He secured the highest new entry with Yikes at number 10, his 18th UK Top 10 single in total and first since February 2015.

There two more Top 40 entries from West’s album Ye. All Mine landed just behind Yikes at number 11 while Ghost Town debuted at number 17.

- Press Association