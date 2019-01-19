The Greatest Dancer fans notice receptionist is typing on switched-off laptop

The Greatest Dancer returned to screens on Saturday night for another episode of high-energy performance.

But viewers noticed a glaring error on the BBC One show – and took to social media to complain.

Eagle-eyed fans spotted that the show’s receptionist, who greets dancers as they enter the studio, appeared to be typing on a switched-off laptop.

Fans vented their irritation while others cracked jokes about the woman, who chats to contestants before they face the show’s judges – Cheryl, Oti Mabuse and Matthew Morrison.

One viewer posted an image of the receptionist using the computer, which appears to be switched off.

Let me get you checked in... On my blank screen #thegreatestdancer #greatestdancer pic.twitter.com/9LnkbiURAI — Leeds utd (@Motleeds1) January 19, 2019

Others joked that maybe she had not realised that she needed to switch the machine on.

The receptionist on #GreatestDancer trying to check people in, not realising that she has to switch her laptop on... pic.twitter.com/1O5MhBarZP — Elliot Gonzalez (@elliot_gonzalez) January 19, 2019

Receptionist on #GreatestDancer says 'Let's get you checked in' and taps on her computer.



*camera pans to her computer. Her computer is off* — Samantha Harman (@OxfordMailEd) January 19, 2019

Another viewer took a little longer to notice the continuity error. However, when they did, they also took to social media to express their surprise, writing: “Hold on a minute.”

Hold on a minute. The receptionist on #GreatestDancer hasn’t even turned on her laptop. How is she booking in all the contestants? Don’t tell me she isn’t really a receptionist! pic.twitter.com/iSQk9YTOyx — Andy #FBPE #FreeNazanin (@SurreyAmps) January 19, 2019

One more viewer gave the receptionist the benefit of the doubt, saying that maybe she had not noticed that her computer had broken.

How does the receptionist on #GreatestDancer book people in when her laptop is bust? pic.twitter.com/YtXrbu1zel — Andrew Billen (@andrewbillen) January 19, 2019

However, one quick-thinking fan was sure they had come up with a plausible explanation for the receptionist’s apparently broken laptop.

Who knew a privacy filter on a laptop screen would generate so many comments. 😂 #GreatestDancer — Oliver Andrews (@unkn0wnvariable) January 19, 2019

Taking to Twitter, the viewer argued that the receptionist had fitted a privacy filter, which stops people who are not sitting directly in front of the laptop from seeing its screen.

- Press Association