The Great British Tat Off: TV presenter Sandi Toksvig gets inked

The Great British Bake Off host Sandi Toksvig has revealed she has had her first tattoo done, at the age of 60.

The TV presenter shared a photograph on Twitter with her more than 150,000 followers.

She captioned it: “You’re never to old to get a tattoo…”.

You’re never too old to get a tattoo (or to do a typo) pic.twitter.com/tFZdFP9qlB — Sandi Toksvig (@sanditoksvig) August 16, 2018

The inking appears to be Runic symbols.

Fans commented and shared that they too had decided to have inkings done later in life.

One commented: “Just had my first tattoo, I’m 74, there may be more to follow…”.

Another said: “Well done you, my first one was at 70, I think one a year now!”

