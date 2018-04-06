The Graham Norton Show is back on our screens today

*Breathes a sigh of relief*

After what felt like a lifetime, The Graham Norton Show is back on our screens tonight for the first installment of the new series.

Famous couple Emily Blunt and John Krasinski will be on the couch promoting their new horror flick, A Quiet Place.

Along with Tom Holland, who is reprising the role of Spider-Man in new Marvel film Avengers: Infinity War.

Not only that but the one and only, Kylie Minogue will be performing her new single Stop Me from Falling, from the album Golden.

The Graham Norton Show airs at 22:35 on BBC One ooooorrrr you can tune into the Late Late Show, your call.