The Full Monty is set to reveal all on stage in Killarney

The Full Monty play is coming to Ireland for a limited run.

The stage adaption of the hit 1997 film will play at the INEC Killarney for five nights from October 9 - 13.

The cast includes soap star Gary Lucy, Andrew Dunn, Louis Emerick and Joe Gill.

The show is adapted for the stage by Simon Beaufoy, who wrote the original film and won an Oscar for his screenplay of Slumdog Millionaire.

Following the same storyline as the film, it tells of a group of out of work steelworkers who form a male striptease act in other to try and make some money.

Tickets for the show are on sale now.