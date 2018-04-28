The full list of winners from the 2018 VIP Style Awards

Last night the who’s who of Irish style ascended to The Marker Hotel in Dublin for the annual Peter Mark VIP Style Awards.

The event, now in its 17th year, has gained the reputation of being the country’s most anticipated red carpet of the year.

But who came away with the title of for being one of the most stylish people in the country?

From the most stylish woman to a new category, most stylish EVER, here are the full list of winners:

Most Stylish Woman

Rosie Connolly

Elaine Crowley

Aoibhin Garrihy

Glenda Gilson

Thalia Heffernan

Celia Holman Lee

Amy Huberman

Lucy Kennedy

Pippa O’Connor

Roz Purcell

Caitriona Perry

Kathryn Thomas

Most Stylish Man

Baz Ashmawy

Dermot Bannon

Jake Carter

Barry Keoghan

Eoghan McDermott

Ryan McShane

James Patrice

Daniel O’Donnell

Most Stylish Newcomer

Alannah Beirne

Ciara Doherty

Anna Geary

Ailbhe Garrihy

Erin McGregor

Clementine MacNiece

Muireann O’Connell

Evelyn Williams

Favourite Irish Designer

Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon

Helen Cody

Paul Costelloe

Carolyn Donnelly

Umit Kutluk

Emma Manley

Helen Steele

Simone Rocha

Most Stylish Online Influencer

Lauren Arthurs

Chloe Boucher

Louise Cooney

Niamh Doherty

Lisa Jordan

Louise O’Reilly

Lisa McGowan

Grace Mongey

Look of the Year

Georgina Ahern

Claudine Keane

Saoirse Ronan

Teodora Sutra

Courtney Smith

Blathnaid Treacy

Ashling Thompson

Vogue Williams

Most Stylish Ever

Celia Holman Lee

Look of the Night

Glenda Gilson