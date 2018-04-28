The full list of winners from the 2018 VIP Style Awards
Last night the who’s who of Irish style ascended to The Marker Hotel in Dublin for the annual Peter Mark VIP Style Awards.
The event, now in its 17th year, has gained the reputation of being the country’s most anticipated red carpet of the year.
But who came away with the title of for being one of the most stylish people in the country?
From the most stylish woman to a new category, most stylish EVER, here are the full list of winners:
Most Stylish Woman
Rosie Connolly
Elaine Crowley
Aoibhin Garrihy
Glenda Gilson
Thalia Heffernan
Celia Holman Lee
Amy Huberman
Lucy Kennedy
Pippa O’Connor
Roz Purcell
Caitriona Perry
Kathryn Thomas
Most Stylish Man
Baz Ashmawy
Dermot Bannon
Jake Carter
Barry Keoghan
Eoghan McDermott
Ryan McShane
James Patrice
Daniel O’Donnell
Most Stylish Newcomer
Alannah Beirne
Ciara Doherty
Anna Geary
Ailbhe Garrihy
Erin McGregor
Clementine MacNiece
Muireann O’Connell
Evelyn Williams
Favourite Irish Designer
Brendan Courtney and Sonya Lennon
Helen Cody
Paul Costelloe
Carolyn Donnelly
Umit Kutluk
Emma Manley
Helen Steele
Simone Rocha
Most Stylish Online Influencer
Lauren Arthurs
Chloe Boucher
Louise Cooney
Niamh Doherty
Lisa Jordan
Louise O’Reilly
Lisa McGowan
Grace Mongey
Look of the Year
Georgina Ahern
Claudine Keane
Saoirse Ronan
Teodora Sutra
Courtney Smith
Blathnaid Treacy
Ashling Thompson
Vogue Williams
Most Stylish Ever
Celia Holman Lee
Look of the Night
Glenda Gilson
