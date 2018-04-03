The Friends theme has been given a makeover and it’s nostalgic in more ways than one

If you’re a fan of both 1990s video games and the television sitcom Friends, this re-working of the popular show’s theme tune might overwhelm you.

That’s because the programme’s official Twitter account recently posted an 8-bit version of their famous theme tune, I’ll Be There For You by The Rembrandts.

The video was produced to help promote Steven Spielberg’s new film Ready Player One, and from Phoebe’s guitar to Chandler spouting water from his mouth, it’s a pretty accurate reworking of one of the best known intros in TV history.


And it doesn’t stop there.

The account @FriendsTV also posted a couple of cartoon versions of some of the show’s most famous scenes, including The One with all the Cheesecakes.

Meanwhile, this classic moment from “The One with Unagi” was also given the treatment.

“Ah… salmon skin roll.”
