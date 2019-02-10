The Favourite true to its name with series of Bafta wins

The Favourite has lived up to it named at the Bafta film awards where it has collected a string of gongs.

The movie, which was co-produced by Irish film production company Element Pictures, is about Queen Anne and the two women vying for her affections.

It scooped the first category of the night by taking the outstanding British film prize, while Roma was named best film.

The Favourite was shot by Irish cinematographer Robbie Ryan and was partly post-produced in Dublin and among its seven award wins tonight was Best Production Design.

Accepting the production design award Alice Felton said: "We dedicate this to every woman and working mother who keeps it together and makes it happen".

The Minister for Culture, Josepha Madigan, congratulated the company on winning the awards.

Minister Madigan said: "The recognition received by Element Pictures for their co-production The Favourite, both at home and abroad, is richly deserved. It is fantastic to see Irish talent capturing the attention of both the public and the film industry at an international level.

"Tonight’s award wins will further build on the Irish Film Industry success and boost our reputation internationally as a country rich in talent."

Rachel Weisz, who was competing against her own co-star Emma Stone, was named best supporting actress for her role as the Duchess of Marlborough. Rachel Weisz with her Best Actress in a Supporting Role Bafta (Ian West/PA)

Olivia Colman also won the leading actress prize for her lead role in the movie.

The film also received accolades for its production design, make-up and hair, and for its original screenplay.

Accepting the supporting actress award, Weisz said: “Thank you to Bafta for this huge honour. I had the greatest luck in that I played opposite two of the most glorious women – Olivia Colman and Emma Stone. I salute you.

“Didn’t we have an extraordinary time? Hats off ladies. I want to thank Yorgos, our director, your creativity is breathtaking”.

She added that she also wanted to thank “everyone that stood by these three women and their story”.

There was also success for British actress and Black Panther star Letitia Wright, who won the EE Rising Star award, the only Bafta voted for by the public. Letitia Wright (Ian West/PA)

Appearing overwhelmed as she collected her gong, she said: “I identify myself as a child of God and I can’t get up here without thanking God.

“A few years ago I saw myself in a deep state of depression and I wanted to quit acting. The only thing that pretty much pulled me out of that was God, my belief, my faith and my family and an email from Bafta saying they wanted me to be a part of the Bafta Breakthrough Brits and I was like ‘let me try again’.

“So this wasn’t an overnight thing, it wasn’t a click-of-a-finger success and I’m still a work in progress.”

She continued: “I want to encourage young people, actually you can be any age actually, I want to encourage you… anyone who has lost their light, I want to encourage you. God made you and you are important… I want to say God loves you and let your light shine.”

Mahershala Ali was named best supporting actor for his role as Professor Don Shirley in Green Book, beating British hopeful Richard E Grant for his role in Can You Ever Forgive Me? Mahershala Ali (Jonathan Brady/PA)

Accepting the award, a tearful Ali said: “Thank you for this, my fellow nominees, thank you for your work.

“You know the work itself has always been the reward for me so it’s a little surreal to get this kind of thing for something you feel so passionate about and grateful for.”

A Star Is Born won for its original music, with the film’s writer, director, star and composer Bradley Cooper collecting the prize.

He thanked his co-star and fellow composer Lady Gaga and the other musicians who helped with the film soundtrack before saying: “Most of all I have to thank Irina (Shayk, his partner) for putting up with me for all the music I was trying to make in our basement for a year.” Bradley Cooper with his Best Original Music Bafta (Ian West/PA)

The animation category was won by Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, with writer Phil Lord saying: “We share this with 800 other filmmakers and maniacs who worked really hard to try to break new ground and take animation in new directions, all because we wanted to make a film worthy of Miles Morales, and I hope this encourages other people to do the same.”

Free Solo, a film about the first person to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes, was named best documentary.

- Press Association