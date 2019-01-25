The Favourite nominated for GLAAD award for advancing LGBT rights

The Favourite has been nominated for an award for advancing LGBT rights.

The GLAAD Media Awards celebrate outstanding representation of the LGBT community in arts, film and journalism.

Nominees for the 30th GLAAD Awards were announced on Friday, with Oscar-nominated The Favourite given a nod for a film gong alongside other features which support the stories of gay, lesbian and transgender people.

These include Crazy Rich Asians and Love, Simon.

The Favourite, starring Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone, in part charts the lesbian affairs of Queen Anne and her competing courtiers.

Disobedience, which also stars Weisz, has been nominated for one of the movie gongs for its on-screen portrayal of a same-sex relationship.

Sarah Kate Ellis, GLAAD president and chief executive, said: “The images and stories recognised by the GLAAD Media Awards over the past 30 years raised the bar for LGBTQ inclusion in the media industry and changed the hearts and minds of countless audience members around the world.

“This year’s nominees are changing the game by showcasing diverse races, genders, religions, ages, geographies and genres in ways that challenge misconceptions and inspire LGBTQ acceptance.

“The 30th anniversary of the GLAAD Media Awards will honour these groundbreaking new LGBTQ stories while remembering the astounding positive cultural change that LGBTQ media representations have achieved.” Rachel Weisz stars in two of the films nominated for GLAAD awards (David Parry/PA)

The Handmaid’s Tale has been nominated in the best drama series category, while RuPaul’s Drag Race is among the contenders for best reality show.

Two films focusing on “gay conversion therapy”, Boy Erased and The Miseducation Of Cameron Post, have also made it on to the list of nominations this year.

For the first time, video games have been included for their work in supporting the LGBT community.

Ellis said: “GLAAD has always leveraged diverse forms of media to share LGBTQ stories which change hearts and minds, and as the video game industry reaches new heights of popularity and influence, it is imperative that LGBTQ people and issues are included in fair and accurate ways.”

Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and The Sims Mobile are among the games in the running for honours.

The winners will be announced at the GLAAD Award ceremony on March 28.

- Press Association