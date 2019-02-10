The Favourite named outstanding British film at the Baftas

The Favourite has got off to a winning start at the Baftas by collecting the outstanding British film prize at the star-studded ceremony.

The first gong of the night was collected by the film’s director Yorgos Lanthimos, who said: “Thank you so much, thank you Bafta, it’s a great honour… this film took 20 years to make – I contributed to the last 10”.

He also thanked actresses Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz saying: “Of course the three leading ladies that I couldn’t be more proud of”. Yorgos Lanthimos (Ian West/PA)

The film also collected the best production design prize and best make-up and hair.

The animation category was won by Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse, with writer Phil Lord saying: “We share this with 800 other filmmakers and maniacs who worked really hard to try to break new ground and take animation in new directions, all because we wanted to make a film worthy of Miles Morales, and I hope this encourages other people to do the same.”

Free Solo, a film about the first person to climb El Capitan in Yosemite National Park without ropes, was named best documentary.

The Favourite leads the nominations at the ceremony, with 12 nods.

- Press Association