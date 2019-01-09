The Favourite leads the way with 12 Bafta nominations

The Favourite is leading the British Academy Film Awards with 12 nominations, including for best film and outstanding British film.

Olivia Colman has been nominated in the leading actress category for her role as Queen Anne in the dark comedy drama, just days after winning a Golden Globe.

Her co-stars Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone have both received nods in the supporting actress category, and director Yorgos Lanthimos is also nominated.

Nominated for Leading Actress 🏆🎥



Glenn Close

Lady Gaga

Melissa McCarthy

Olivia Colman

Viola Davis#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/WuGdItYrte — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2019

Bohemian Rhapsody, First Man, Roma and A Star Is Born each have seven nominations, while Vice has six and BlacKkKlansman has five.

Colman will compete against Glenn Close for The Wife, Lady Gaga for A Star Is Born, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Viola Davis for Widows.

Vice star Christian Bale, who also won a Golden Globe at the weekend, has been given a Bafta nod in the leading actor category.

Rami Malek, another Golden Globe winner, has been nominated in the same category for his role in Queen film Bohemian Rhapsody.

They will both battle Bradley Cooper for A Star Is Born, Steve Coogan for Stan and Ollie and Viggo Mortensen for Green Book.

Nominated for Leading Actor 🏆🎥



Bradley Cooper

Christian Bale

Rami Malek

Steve Coogan

Viggo Mortensen#EEBAFTAs pic.twitter.com/EQQ5cKu8WJ — BAFTA (@BAFTA) January 9, 2019

Along with Weisz and Stone, Amy Adams, Claire Foy and Margot Robbie are in the supporting actress category for their roles in Vice, First Man and Mary, Queen of Scots respectively.

The supporting actor nominees are Adam Driver for BlacKkKlansman, Mahershala Ali for Green Book, Richard E Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me?, Sam Rockwell for Vice and Timothee Chalamet for Beautiful Boy.

Cooper has received his first directing nomination for his directorial debut A Star Is Born, and he will compete against Spike Lee for BlacKkKlansman, Pawel Pawlikowski for Cold War and Lanthimos for The Favourite.

Along with The Favourite, the best film nominees are BlacKkKlansman, Green Book, Roma and A Star Is Born.

The Favourite also has a shot at scooping the outstanding British film gong, but will have to face off against Beast, Bohemian Rhapsody, McQueen, Stan and Ollie, and You Were Never Really Here.

The Bafta Film Awards will be held at London’s Royal Albert Hall on February 10.

And the nominees are…

The Favourite leads the way at this year’s Bafta film awards with a total of 12 nominations.

Here is who else is nominated:

Best Film

BlacKkKlansman

The Favourite

Green Book

Roma

A Star Is Born

Outstanding British Film

Beast

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

McQueen

Stan And Ollie

You Were Never Really Here

Best Director

Spike Lee – BlacKkKlansman

Paweł Pawlikowski – Cold War

Yorgos Lanthimos – The Favourite

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Alfonso Cuaron – Roma

Documentary

Free Solo

McQueen

RBG

They Shall Not Grow Old

Three Identical Strangers

Animated Film

Incredibles 2

Isle Of Dogs

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse

Original Screenplay

Cold War – Janusz Głowacki and Paweł Pawlikowski

The Favourite – Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara

Green Book – Brian Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga

Roma – Alfonso Cuaron

Vice – Adam McKay

Leading Actress

Olivia Colman – The Favourite

Glenn Close – The Wife

Lady Gaga – A Star Is Born

Melissa McCarthy – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Viola Davis – Widows

Leading Actor

Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born

Christian Bale – Vice

Rami Malek – Bohemian Rhapsody

Steve Coogan – Stan And Ollie

Viggo Mortensen – Green Book

Supporting Actress

Amy Adams – Vice

Claire Foy – First Man

Emma Stone – The Favourite

Rachel Weisz – The Favourite

Margot Robbie – Mary Queen of Scots

Supporting Actor

Adam Driver – BlacKkKlansman

Mahershala Ali – Green Book

Richard E Grant – Can You Ever Forgive Me?

Sam Rockwell – Vice

Timothee Chalamet – Beautiful Boy

- Press Association