The Favourite leads the way ahead of 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards

Christian Bale, Olivia Colman and Emily Blunt are among the nominees ahead of the 2019 Critics’ Choice Awards (CCAs), with regal drama The Favourite entering as the front runner.

The CCAs honour the best in film and television each year and are one of the final major ceremonies ahead of the Academy Awards next month.

Bale is nominated in the best actor category for his role in political biopic Vice, while Colman is up for best actress for her portrayal of Queen Anne in The Favourite. Vice star Christian Bale is nominated for best actor at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Both will be hoping to replicate their success from the Golden Globes earlier this month.

However, the British pair will face stiffer competition at the CCAs, as the categories are not split between drama and comedy/musical as they are at the Hollywood Foreign Press Association’s ceremony.

Instead, Bale will be up against A Star Is Born’s Bradley Cooper, At Eternity’s Gate’s Willem Dafoe, First Man’s Ryan Gosling, First Reformed’s Ethan Hawke, Green Book’s Viggo Mortensen and Rami Malek, who took home the best drama actor Globe for his portrayal of Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody.

Colman and Mary Poppins Returns star Blunt will go head-to-head for best actress, alongside Roma’s Yalitza Aparicio, Hereditary’s Toni Collette, A Star Is Born’s Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy for Can You Ever Forgive Me? and Glenn Close for The Wife, fresh from her Golden Globes success. Olivia Colman could add to her awards season haul at the Critics’ Choice Awards (David Parry/PA)

In total, The Favourite, also starring Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz, is up for 14 prizes, with both actresses nominated in the supporting category.

Vice’s Amy Adams, Boy Erased’s Nicole Kidman, If Beale Street Could Talk’s Regina King and British star Claire Foy for First Man complete the category.

In the supporting actor category, Green Book’s Mahershala Ali, Beautiful Boy’s Timothee Chalamet, BlacKkKlansman’s Adam Driver, A Star Is Born’s Sam Elliott, Black Panther’s Michael B Jordan and Richard E Grant for Can You Ever Forgive Me? are all nominated.

The Favourite is up against A Star Is Born, Black Panther, BlacKkKlansman, First Man, Green Book, If Beale Street Could Talk, Mary Poppins Returns, Roma and Vice for best picture.

The Favourite director Yorgos Lanthimos is up for best director alongside Damien Chazelle, Bradley Cooper, Alfonso Cuaron, Peter Farrelly, Spike Lee and Adam McKay. Claire Foy will receive a reward in honour of her contribution to women in film at the Critics’ Choice Awards (Ian West/PA)

Foy will receive the #SeeHer award at the ceremony on Sunday, in recognition of her contribution to women in film.

Chuck Lorre, the creator of US sitcom The Big Bang Theory, will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

In the television categories, The Americans, Escape At Dannemora and The Assassination Of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story lead the way in nominations with five each.

The 24th annual Critics’ Choice Awards, hosted by Broadway actor Taye Diggs, will take place at Santa Monica’s Barker Hangar on Sunday January 13.

