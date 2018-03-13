The Fantastic Beasts trailer just landed and we're going back to Hogwarts

The first trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald has just been released and Harry Potter fans have every right to be excited.

As the clip begins we're taken to a familiar castle, nestled in the hills next to a giant mysterious lake.

We're going back to Hogwarts, and to a much younger Albus Dumbledore, played by Jude Law in his wizarding world debut.

The first trailer for the second movie in the magical series gives a brief glimpse at the direction in which the Harry Potter prequels will be heading.

In the clip we see Dumbledore hints that he is working with Newt Scamander – his former student – and warns him against dark wizard Grindelwald.

The movie seems to be picking up where the first left off following the capture of the Grindelwald.

Reprising their roles from the first movie will be Eddie Redmayne as magical zoologist, Newt Scamander, and Johnny Depp playing Gellert Grindelwald.

Returning for the sequel is Katherine Waterston as Porpetina Goldstein, Dan Fogler as Newt’s muggle friend Jacob Kowalski, and Ezra Miller as Credence Barebone, who seems to have survived his apparent death in the previous movie.

The movie has come under criticism in recent months over the casting of Johnny Depp as the titular character following accusations of verbal and physical abuse by his ex-wife, Amber Heard.

Series creator JK Rowling, and director David Yates have stood by the decision saying it was "the right thing" for the movie.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald hits theatres on November 18.