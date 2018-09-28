The Eagles announce Dublin gig for July 2019

The Eagles are coming back to Ireland next Summer.

The band will play at Dublin's 3Arena on Saturday July 6 as part of their European Tour.

The gig will be an intimate fully seated performance.

Co-founder Glenn Frey died in 2016 but his son Deacon will join the band for the gigs.

Tickets For Dublin’s 3Arena from €89.50 including booking fee go on sale this Friday 5 October at 9am

Don Henley, Joe Walsh and Timothy B. Schmit, with Vince Gill and Deacon Frey. Pic George Holz

