The Derry Girls are back on our screens tonight

If you’re anything like us, you’ve been nurturing a Derry Girls shaped hole in your life for a while now.

The 6-episode- hit show aired back in January and since has been re-watched over 100 … times by us alone.

Well, tonight we can finally switch over as the famous foursome (and James) will be taking part in Channel 4’s Crystal Maze, at 9pm.

Let's hear it for the girls... (and @Djllewellyn). Find out if the Maze schooled the cast of Derry Girls. Friday. 9pm. @Channel4. #CrystalMaze pic.twitter.com/ymToXJORFq — The Crystal Maze (@TheCrystalMaze) July 2, 2018

It’s no surprise that Derry Girls ringleader Saoirse-Monica Jackson, who plays Erin will be the team captain leading her fellow cast members Jamie-Lee O’Donnell (Michelle), Louisa Harland (Orla), Nicola Coughlan (Clare) and Dylan Llewellyn (James a.k.a. the wee English fella).

Maze Master Richard Ayoade will guide the team through the Aztec, Medieval, Futuristic and Industrial Zones as they take on a variety of different games collecting those all-important crystals.

They will then swap their crystals for time inside the Crystal Dome in the hope to raise money for a charity of their choice.

If they can handle a chip shop and a newspaper, how hard can it be?