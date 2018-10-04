The Cure announce Dublin gig for next summer

The Cure will return to Dublin after 23 years to perform a gig at Dublin's Malahide Castle next summer.

The band, who celebrated their 40th anniversary earlier this year, will appear in concert on Saturday, June 8.

It is their first appearance in the capital since 1996 at the Point Theatre.

Tickets are priced at €69.50 including booking fee and will go on sale this Wednesday, October 10 at 9am from Ticketmaster outlets nationwide.

Tickets are limited to four per person.

The Cure were formed in Sussex and have performed 1,500 concerts to date.

The band have released 13 studio albums and more than 40 singles including 'Pictures Of You', 'Lovesong', 'Inbetween Days, 'Just Like Heaven', 'A Forest', 'Lullaby', and 'Boys Don’t Cry'.

