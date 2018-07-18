The Crown releases first-look image of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret
The Crown has released a first-look image of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.
The actress takes over from Vanessa Kirby who played the role of Queen Elizabeth II's sister for the first two seasons of Netflix's smash series.
Hope. pic.twitter.com/BFeE54Ro6C— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 18, 2018
The streaming service also revealed the image of actor Ben Daniels in the role of Antony Armstrong-Jones, commonly known as Lord Snowdon, and husband to Princess Margaret.
Hurt. pic.twitter.com/MfN675kFwE— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 18, 2018
Earlier this week, we got to see Olivia Colman in the title role – with the now middle-aged Queen drinking tea.
Patience. pic.twitter.com/7F2f2aBON3— The Crown (@TheCrownNetflix) July 16, 2018
Images of actors Tobias Menzies and Jason Watkins, who will appear as Prince Philip and British PM Harold Wilson respectively, are yet to be released.
It is expected that The Crown will return to our screens for Season 3 next year.
