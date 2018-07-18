The Crown releases first-look image of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret

The Crown has released a first-look image of Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

Helena Bonham Carter. Photo: Ian West/PA Wire

The actress takes over from Vanessa Kirby who played the role of Queen Elizabeth II's sister for the first two seasons of Netflix's smash series.

The streaming service also revealed the image of actor Ben Daniels in the role of Antony Armstrong-Jones, commonly known as Lord Snowdon, and husband to Princess Margaret.

Earlier this week, we got to see Olivia Colman in the title role – with the now middle-aged Queen drinking tea.

Images of actors Tobias Menzies and Jason Watkins, who will appear as Prince Philip and British PM Harold Wilson respectively, are yet to be released.

It is expected that The Crown will return to our screens for Season 3 next year.

Digital Desk