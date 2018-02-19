The Cranberries vow to finish album in honour of band mate Dolores O'Riordan

The Cranberries have vowed to complete the recording of their new album and release it in honour of Dolores O'Riordan, writes Sally Gorman.

Band mates Noel, Mike and Ferg have taken to their official Facebook page to announce the news.

After some discussion, the trio have decided to finish the album in tribute to their fallen band mate Dolores, who passed away earlier this year.

Dolores had already recorded vocals for the upcoming album and The Cranberries have decided to persue the album as "it is what she would have wanted."

It is unclear how many tracks will make the finished product but it is sure to be a good one.

The boys also took the opportunity to thank fans "for their support and kind words."

They said: "To see how much of a positive impact Dolores had on people's lives is so lovely and gives some comfort at this very difficult time."