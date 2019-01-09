The Cranberries to receive UL honorary doctorate

The Cranberries are set to receive honorary doctorates from the University of Limerick.

The Limerick band will receive the honour during the first winter conferring ceremony on Friday, January 18 along with local author Marian Keyes.

I will NOT be charging for my doctoring!

(Because I might not be curing yiz, either.) — Dr Marian Keyes (@MarianKeyes) January 8, 2019

The awards recognize Irish figures who "have shown outstanding achievement, nationally or internationally, in the arts, sciences, business, industry, the professions, sport, social service or public service."

A posthumous award will be given to the family of the late Dolores O’Riordan.

The date falls just three days after the first anniversary of her death.

Singer and activist Bob Geldof will also receive an honorary doctorate to add to his accolades

In 2017, Geldof was awarded an honorary doctorate from Trinity College Dublin in recognition of his famine relief work.

Later that year the Live Aid founder handed back his Freedom of the City of Dublin, as he didn't want to be associated with the award while it is also held by Aung San Suu Kyi.