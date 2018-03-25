The countdown to tonight's DWTS Ireland final is on

The countdown is on!

The final of Dancing With The Stars Ireland takes place tonight with three couples taking to the dancefloor to dance it out for the winning title.

Cork camogie star Anna Geary, singer Jake Carter and comedian Deirdre O’Kane will battle it out in the DWTS final.

"It's like a big family, this whole thing" @jakecartermusic tells us all about his time on this years show https://t.co/38WIIpTa7h #DWTSIrl — DWTS Ireland (@DWTSIRL) March 25, 2018

A woman who is used to a final on the pitch, Anna Geary's playing field is the dance floor tonight.

Jake Carter is all geared up with partner Karen Byrne after he escaped injury when involved in a car crash this week.

The 19-year-old singer was left shaken when the car he was travelling in collided with a campervan outside Navan, Co Meath.

It’s here !!!!! THE FINALLLLLL !!!! 🎉🎉🎉 Bring It On ! @KarenDWTS pic.twitter.com/s0l9wUI51j — Jake Carter (@jakecartermusic) March 25, 2018

Fellow finalist Deirdre O’Kane is already reaching for that glitterball ahead of tonight's final.

All of the celebrities who featured during the series are due to return to the dance floor for the grand finale.

Norah Casey, Tomas O’Leary, Maia Dunphy, Bernard O’Shea, Marty Morrissey, Alannah Beirne, Rob Heffernan and Erin McGregor will join the finalists once more.

The Dancing With The Stars final kicks off at 6.30pm on RTÉ One tonight.

The winner will be revealed before the show wraps at 8.30pm.

