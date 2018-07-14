The Coronas prove their hero status yet again at Cork’s Live At The Marquee

Despite 10 years of exponential success, The Coronas - Ireland’s best kept secret and a stable favourite at Cork’s Live At The Marquee - have yet to achieve the international fame they deserve.

But that doesn’t stop them continuing to sell out the famous tent in this, their seventh year.

If you haven't had the chance to see them live yet, where have you been?

As humble as the day they first hit the road, frontman Danny O’Reilly takes a moment, arms stretched, to appreciate the Cork crowd as they sing every word of their penned songs back to them.

Belting out classics, such as San Diego Song, from the tip top accompanied by confetti, lasers and pyros, the show exudes an abundance of energy and love.

O’Reilly swapped instruments for every song and with vocals that would melt the coldest of hearts, he proved once again that he’s reached legendary status in the Irish music industry.

Pushing the barriers of the venue’s lighting, the band created an intimate moment at the front of the stage.

“How do you like our glass cage of emotion?” the 33-year-old laughed before treating the crowd to songs from their newest EP, Reprise.

Only released last week, the five-track record features songs that slipped through the cracks over the last few years.

"They were either songs we liked but that didn’t fit in to previous albums or songs that we hadn’t quite finished,” the band posted on Facebook at the time

“The result is Reprise EP, 5 songs that we’re really proud of."

Creating somewhat of a busking moment towards the end of the gig, he gave the crowd what they wanted, Heros and Ghosts, as Gaeilge.

Crowd-goers of all ages belting lyrics out like we all aced our higher-level Irish.

At this stage, it wouldn’t be Live at the Marquee without The Coronas gracing us with their presence.

“As long as you keep coming to see us, we’ll keep coming back to Cork.”

And judging by the love given to the band tonight, it’s a gig that will continue to be a summer favourite year after year.