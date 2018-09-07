The Coronas add fourth and final show to their Olympia Theatre dates

Having sold out three December shows at The Olympia Theatre in minutes this morning, The Coronas have added a fourth and final show due to phenomenal demand!

The Coronas’ legendary gigs at the Olympia have almost become part of the Christmas calendar now.

Whether you were at their very first show there ten years ago or ‘the one where the power cut’ in 2010, you’ll know how magical these up close and personal shows are.

This year, The Coronas have something special planned to mark a decade of Olympia shows.

Danny O’Reilly said he was excited for the gigs, adding:

"It’s hard to believe we’ve been playing this venue for 10 years. We’re gonna plan something special for the gigs to thank our fans for continuing to come back and spend these deadly nights with us”

Tickets from €33.50 for the December 6 show are available now.