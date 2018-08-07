The Body Coach Joe Wicks reveals baby daughter’s name

Personal trainer and TV star Joe Wicks has revealed the name of his baby girl – Indie.

Wicks, better known as The Body Coach, and his partner Rosie Jones welcomed their first child together in late July.

He shared a picture of himself cradling the baby with his 2.2 million Instagram followers, and wrote: “We’ve finally named our baby. We have decided to call our daughter Indie.”

According to website babynames.com, the name Indie is of American origin and derives from either India or the word independent.

In a post six days ago, Wicks had joked that they still had not named her.

The fitness expert shared the news of his baby’s arrival on July 30, revealing that she was born the previous evening, weighed 7.2lb and was in “great health”, along with Rosie.

Wicks revealed he and his partner were to become parents around two months ago.

It was the first time he had shared a picture of himself with Rosie and he said that, although he has “always chosen to keep my personal life and relationship private”, he wanted to share the news of the “amazing new thing coming into our lives”.

He added: “We are both absolutely buzzing to be parents.

“We don’t know the sex of the baby but it’s due in just over 10 weeks time.”

Wicks became a star with his diet and exercise regime and popular YouTube videos, before becoming a best-selling author with his Body Coach books and hosting his own series on Channel 4.

- Press Association