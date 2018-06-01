The bare chest is back! Aidan Turner shirtless again in new Poldark

Aidan Turner will cause a stir among viewers when he returns for another series of Poldark – without his shirt on.

The Dublin actor, who plays Captain Ross Poldark in the BBC One period drama, offers a throwback to a much-hyped and much-tweeted moment from the first series when he went bare chested while scything.

Turner also appears to pay a slight homage to the iconic James Bond moment when Daniel Craig emerged from the sea in his swimming trunks in Casino Royale.

Poldark, series one (BBC/PA)

Fans will see Poldark and his toned torso stepping out of the Cornish sea in the opening minutes of the first episode of the fourth series.

However, while the viewers may enjoy the scene, it was not such a high point for Turner, who said it was “pretty cold” on the day of filming.

He said: “It wasn’t pleasant, no. For a lot of reasons, it wasn’t pleasant.”

Turner said that he does not mind that fans love him going shirtless so much, joking that they should “go for it”.

On the topic of keeping his physique in top shape, he said he “tend(s) to” go to the gym for the role, adding: “I have to keep relatively fit just to fit into the costumes, actually.”

When the episode airs, Turner, 34, will not be keeping an eye on social media to see what his admirers are saying, though.

He said that social media is “just not my thing”, saying: “I don’t really dig it. It’s not my jam.

“I just don’t need that in my life, I don’t care to listen to people criticising me who I don’t know, there’s nothing I get from it.”

Poldark returns to BBC One on Sunday June 10 at 9pm.

- Press Association