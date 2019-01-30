The awkward moment when fans spot an unfortunate mistake in Ariana’s new Japanese tattoo

Ariana Grande’s latest single, 7 Rings, has smashed records since its release earlier this month.

To celebrate this, the 25-year-old decided to get the name of the track tattooed in Japanese on her palm.

Well, she meant to get the words '7 Rings', turns out it actually says, ‘shichirin’ which means ‘small barbecue grill’.

Unaware of the fact, the singer hopped on Instagram to reveal her newest ink, it was then, fans pointed out the mistake.

Ariana has since deleted the photo, but took to Twitter to say that he was a fan of tiny bbq grills and left out 'つの指' because it hurt too much.

Ariana Grande clarifies that she left out some letters off her tattoo because the pain was intolerable and says she’s a huge fan of tiny bbq grills which is one of the things her tattoo translates to! pic.twitter.com/SC1z4SSefW — Pop Alarms 🚨 (@PopAlarms) January 30, 2019

Awkward.