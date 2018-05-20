The awkward moment when Amanda Holden has to explain what a ‘bag for life’ is to Simon Cowell

A bag for life, something that will never escape us. They’re in our cars, bags, under the stairs, that one drawer and YET when we need one they’re nowhere to be seen.

While we can imagine, music mogul Simon Cowell doesn’t have that problem, we thought he’d at least know what they are! (Seeming as the UK only introduced the carrier bag charge in England in 2015)

Nope, he hasn’t a clue.

So, when contestant Micky P Kerr sang his ode to the heavy duty bag as part of his Britain's Got Talent Audition, it made for some hilarious TV viewing.

It took fellow judge, Amanda Holden to explain but we’re pretty sure he's still clueless.

Oh, Simon.