The Avengers can call agree who the least trustworthy cast member is, ahead of Infinity War opening

Avengers: Infinity War is just days from release and Marvel fans are preparing themselves for the biggest comic book movie ever made.

Turns out, the creators of the movie have also gone to some extreme levels to protect us from spoilers and leaks.

There are reports that directors Joe and Anthony Russo created a number of fake scripts to keep the overall story a secret from certain "untrustworthy Avengers".

The cast are also very quick to point out who one of those specific actors might be.

It turns out you can trust your Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-man with saving your life, but that's where your dependence on Tom Holland ends.

Robert Downey Jr issued a stern threat to anybody who would leak info about the movie.