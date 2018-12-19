The Academic announces biggest Cork gig to date

Making waves across the world in 2018, Westmeath natives, The Academic announced their biggest Cork show to date.

The indie rock sensation will headline Live at the Marquee on June 27 2019.

Currently back in Ireland for a highly anticipated sold out Irish tour which included two sold-out dates in Vicar Street last weekend, Craig, Dean, Matt and Stephen have spent the majority of this year touring across the world where they have been turning heads wherever they go.

The 4-piece band have enjoyed a meteoric rise since releasing their debut EP ‘Loose Friends’ just 3 years ago.

A Choice Music Prize nomination for their debut single ‘Different’ was followed by sold out shows and tours across the US the UK and Europe with over 40,000 tickets sold.

Speaking about the gig, lead singer Craig Fitzgerald said:

Cork has always felt like a home from home for us so to now headline Live At The Marquee is going to be one of the most special nights we have had as a band. It's an incredible venue and we are beyond excited for the show

Tickets go on sale this Friday 21 December at 9 am and will be available from all usual outlets.