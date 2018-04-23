The Academic announced as support for Rolling Stones at Croker

The Academic have been announces as the support act for The Rolling Stones at their Croke Park gig this summer.

The Westmeath lads will open for the legendary band for the first date of the Stones - No Filter European tour on May 17.

The Rolling Stones are pleased to announce Ireland’s favourite indie outfit @TheAcademic will be special guests at Croke Park, Dublin on May 17. After selling out shows across the US and Europe this year we are happy to welcome them to the No Filter tour! https://t.co/Ao9rEVijMX — The Rolling Stones (@RollingStones) April 23, 2018

Reacting to the major news, The Academic said, "How do we feel about playing a show with The Rolling Stones at Croke Park? I think we are all still getting over that phone call!

"To be sharing the stage with the greatest rock and roll band of all time in a venue that we’ve always dreamed about performing in is a bit surreal.

"We grew up on their music. Now that we’re playing Croker with them it’s a dream fulfilled!"

The indie band have already gotten 2018 off to a roaring start with their debut album Tales From the Backseat going straight to number one in the charts and it has received critical acclaim on both sides of the Atlantic.

The band have sold out shows across the US and Europe this year and are currently in the midde of a sold out UK tour.

Digital Desk