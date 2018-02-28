That's snow fun - Entertainment events around the country cancelled

Several events that were due to take place around the country in the coming days are being cancelled as forecasters warn of severe weather conditions.

Met Éireann has issued several weather warnings, with freezing temperatures, strong winds and large accumulations of snow expected.

MCD have confirmed that performances by Everything Everything and The Stranglers at The Olympia tonight and tomorrow are among the acts that had performances cancelled.

:: THIS WEEK'S POSTPONED SHOWS ::

- Everything Everything

- The Stranglers (Dublin, Limerick, Belfast)

- Tom Misch

- Dinosaurs Around The World,



All tickets purchased will remain valid for rescheduled dates.

All National Parks and Nature Reserves in areas subject to Status Red and Status Orange weather warnings will be closed to the public on Thursday and Friday.

The Audi Dublin International Film Festival has said that some screenings have been cancelled due to extreme weather warnings.

All screenings across venues on Thursday, March 1, have also been cancelled due to extreme weather warnings.

Morning screenings across all venues have been cancelled on Friday, as has the screening of An American in Paris at 1.30pm at the IFI. In line with national weather advisories, ADIFF will resume all film screenings from 6pm on Friday, March 2, starting with Damo & Ivor at Cineworld at 6.10pm and The Other Side of Everything at Light House at 6.10pm.

The safety of our visitors and staff is paramount at Dublin Zoo. Due to the severe weather conditions, Dublin Zoo is closed today.



In Cork, the Everyman theatre will remain closed on Thursday and Friday.

Performances of 'The Approach' scheduled for those days have been cancelled. The Saturday performance of the show is scheduled to go ahead, and some earlier tickets may be exchanged for this performance.

Organisers of the 50+ Expo have decided to postpone this weekend's event in City Hall until April 7 and 8.

The Department of Culture, Heritage and the Gaeltacht confirmed that the forum event to mark the publication of ‘Investing in Our Culture, Language and Heritage 2018-2027’, due to take place tomorrow, has been postponed.

