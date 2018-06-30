That’s hot… Paris Hilton is watching Love Island and has a favourite couple
Love Island favourites Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham have a famous A-list fan in the form of model and socialite Paris Hilton.
The American heiress appeared to indicate she’s a fan of the ITV2 series and the couple as she tweeted the official Love Island account.
@LoveIsland Jack & Dani are goals! 😍 #LoveIsland— Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) June 29, 2018
During Friday night’s show, she tweeted: “Jack & Dani are goals!”
Jack was praised by viewers as he opted to sleep alone in Casa Amor.
The pen salesman took a duvet and found a bed outside, while a few of the other contestants opted to share a bed inside the new villa.
Ok Jack's just melted us. 😩 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/f8R2otm1yr— Love Island (@LoveIsland) June 29, 2018
A former romantic flame of Jack’s, Ellie Jones, is one of the newbies who entered Casa Amor.
During Friday night’s episode of Love Island, the villas competed in a cocktail-making challenge during which they had to pass ingredients to each other using only their mouths.
Following the challenge, Jack told Josh Denzel: “It’s the thought of my actual girlfriend having some geezer put his mouth on her.
“It’s horrible, it’s a horrible thought! It’s actually upset me a little bit.
“She is my girlfriend and I want to be with her. I miss her and I want to see her, I do.”
