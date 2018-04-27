Thank you for the music – Abba’s greatest hits

Abba have recorded some new music for the first time since they split in 1983.

The Swedish four-piece broke the news on Instagram, describing the recording process as “an extremely joyful experience”.

One of the new songs, called I Still Have Faith In You, will feature in a TV special to air in December, the statement said.

The band have sold hundreds of millions of copies of their songs worldwide.

Here is a selection of their greatest hits:

Waterloo – Won Abba the Eurovision Song Contest in 1974, and reached number one in the UK charts.

Mamma Mia – The opening track on the group’s third album, the self-titled Abba, was released in 1975, and became the title of both the hit musical and the 2008 film based on the band’s music.

Money, Money, Money – A follow-up to Mamma Mia in 1976, it also features in the film, sung by Meryl Streep.

Dancing Queen – A worldwide hit in 1976, topping the charts in several countries, including the UK and United States, where it remains the band’s only number one.

Fernando – Also released in 1976, it became one of Abba’s best-selling singles of all time, with six million copies sold in its year of release alone.

Knowing Me, Knowing You – Released in 1977, the well-known music video shows the band against different coloured backdrops singing to each other before turning away as a new line is sung.

Take a Chance On Me – Released in January 1978 as the second single from their fifth studio album, Abba: The Album, it reached the top slot in the UK singles charts.

The Winner Takes It All – Released as the first single from the group’s Super Trouper album in 1980, it was yet another UK number one.