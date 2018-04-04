Thandie Newton ‘very proud’ of leading actress Bafta nod

Thandie Newton has said she is feeling “very proud” of her leading actress nod at the Bafta TV awards.

The actress is nominated for her role in Line Of Duty and is up against Claire Foy, Molly Windsor and Sinead Keenan.

She said on Twitter: “What an honour. Very proud.”

The BBC crime show is also nominated in the drama category and Adrian Dunbar has a nod for supporting actor.

Cast member Martin Compston tweeted: “Delighted for the whole @Line_of_duty team led by the brilliant @jed_mercurio And a huge congrats to @thandienewton and the one and only Adrian Dunber on their acting noms thoroughly deserved!”

Co-star Vicky McClure said she was “chuffed to bits”.

Diversity star Ashley Banjo said he was thrilled that The Real Full Monty has been recognised in the reality and constructed factual category.

He tweeted: “I am so happy about this… The Real Full Monty NOMINATED FOR A BAFTA! It’s amazing to be nominated, but it makes it even more special when it’s a programme so close to your heart over the moon!! #therealfullmonty #raiseawareness #baftatv.”

As the nominations were announced, the father of a young nominee revealed she was still sleeping “as a teenager does”.

Liv Hill, who played Ruby Bowen in BBC drama Three Girls – about the Rochdale sexual exploitation scandal, has earned a nod in the supporting actress category alongside established names including Anna Friel (Broken), Julie Hesmondhalgh (Broadchurch) and The Crown’s Vanessa Kirby.

Liv’s father, artist Stewart Hill, tweeted using capital letters: “I write this as large as the pride in my heart. My daughter is nominated for a @bafta This will embarrass Liv Hill but that’s what a dad is for”.

He also tagged the Three Girls director, Philippa Lowthorpe, as well as another of its stars, Lisa Riley, writing in small letters: “btw congratulations” followed by a smiley face.

Mr Hill added: “(Dad now trying to be cool in sentence type).”

In a second tweet, he wrote: “I’ve just read online that my daughter’s been nominated for a @BAFTA

“However, Liv stayed at a friend’s house last night and is still sleeping, as a teenager does! She doesn’t know she’s been nominated!! @phililowthorpe @Reallisariley @nicoleftaylor #threegirls.”

Riley, who portrayed Ruby’s mother Lorna in the series, tweeted him back: “Please @Stew_Art_Hill you must take today and remember it for ALWAYS, knowing your wonderful, humble and superbly talented daughter has been seen for what she TRULY is and that’s ‘talented’ through and through.

“She is a total credit to you and all your beautiful family. BIG HUGS.”

Riley added in another message: “Over the moon this morning to the fantastic news @BBCOne Three Girls has been nominated for @BAFTA my biggest amount of pride goes to INCREDIBLE performances from @MollyWindsor97 & #liv playing my daughter, they have been recognised for the TRUE BRILLIANCE of there talent! #proud.”

Elsewhere, presenter Clare Balding celebrated the Uefa Women’s Euro Semi-Final of England v Netherlands coverage being nominated in the sport category.

She tweeted: “Thrilled to be nominated for a BAFTA for the Women’s Euros. It’s not often an all female event gets a BAFTA nomination – in fact this might be the first time. #WomenInSport.”

Sports presenter Jake Humphrey, who is the director of the sports production company behind the broadcast, Whisper Films, said: “Wow. Now the team @WhisperFilmsUK are @BAFTA nominated!!!! For our UEFA Women’s Euro’s coverage. Congrats @Lionesses.

“So proud of what we’ve done for the women’s game at Whisper Films.”

Wow. Now the team @WhisperFilmsUK are @BAFTA nominated!!!! For our UEFA Women’s Euro’s coverage. Congrats @Lionesses 👏👏👏👏👏



Former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews tweeted that he was “delighted” that Celebrity Hunted, in which he appeared with his former co-star Jamie Laing, received a nod in the reality and constructed factual category.

Born To Kill star Jack Rowan was excited to be nominated in the leading actor category for his role in the dark Channel 4 series.

In caps, he tweeted: “I’ve been nominated for a Bafta!!!!”

He added: “Absolutely lost for words! One of the most beautiful pieces of news I’ve ever received. Moments like this seemed so far away. It’s an honour and a privilege! Congrats to all. Part of a special club now! Thankyou thankyou thankyou!!!!! @bafta.”

Leading choreographer Sir Matthew Bourne sent him a congratulatory message that read: “You were really memorable in that film… so pleased BAFTA recognised that. Congrats!!!”

Brian F O’Byrne, who starred in ITV drama series Little Boy Blue and was nominated for supporting actor, tweeted: “Thank you @BAFTA for the nomination. Thrilled to be representing #littleboyblue with the brilliant @SineadKeenan and #PaulWhittington.”

TV presenter Caroline Flack, who hosts ITV2 dating show Love Island, tweeted: “Well done @LoveIsland … 2 @BAFTA Nominations !!!!!!.”

The TV series, which aired last summer, was nominated for both reality and constructed factual, and Virgin TV’s must-see moment for rapper Stormzy’s guest appearance.

Hollyoaks received a nod in the soap and continuing drama category, and Kieron Richardson – who plays Ste Hay in the Channel 4 programme – tweeted: “Congrats @Hollyoaks on your bafta nomination woop woop.”

However, former EastEnders star Kacey Ainsworth shared her disappointment that the BBC One soap was left out of the soap category.

She wrote: “No EastEnders on the BAFTA TV noms that’s a first! In the past few months EE has gone back to its roots, truly great characters, writers and actors and it shows.

“The only prog on TV depicting working class people not solely as benefit cheats and layabouts @bbceastenders.”