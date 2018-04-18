Thandie Newton teases her mysterious Star Wars character Val

Thandie Newton has previewed her appearance as Val in Star Wars’ upcoming Han Solo spin-off.

The British actress, 45, portrays the character – who remains cloaked in mystery – in Solo: A Star Wars Story.

She shared a new photo on Twitter of as Val in which she wears what appears to be a pilot uniform.

The Westworld star wrote “casual” alongside the image.

Earlier this week she teased her role will be a significant one, telling Radio Times magazine: “I’m the first woman of colour to have a prominent role in the Star Wars legacy.”

She added: “There have been others with one line and Lupita Nyong’o was a computer-generated character (The Force Awakens and The Last Jedi), but you didn’t get to see the colour of her skin.

“I’m the first. I’m going to have a toy and everything.

“It’s exciting, but that’s all I can say. It is a big deal.”

Newton will be joined by Alden Ehrenreich, Woody Harrelson, Donald Glover and Emilia Clarke in Solo: A Star Wars Story, which is due to be released in the UK in May.