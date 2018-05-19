Texas school shooting: Celebrities demand tighter gun laws

Celebrities have called for tighter gun controls in the United States following the deaths of 10 people at a high school in Texas.

A 17-year-old boy is alleged to have armed himself with a shotgun and a revolver before murdering 10 people and injuring 10 others at Santa Fe High School, Santa Fe.

The suspected gunman, who is in custody, also had explosive devices that were found in the school and nearby, authorities said.

Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been identified as the suspect in the deadly school shooting in Santa Fe, Texas, near Houston. (Galveston County Sheriff’s Office via AP)

Dimitrios Pagourtzis has been identified as the person in custody.

The shooting, which comes just three months after a similar incident in Florida that saw 17 people killed at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, has reignited the fierce debate around gun control.

Model Kendall Jenner was among the celebrities to demand action.

Alongside a broken heart emoji, the model tweeted: “My heart hurts today #GunControlNow.”

Jenner’s sister, the reality TV star Kim Kardashian West, has been a vocal critic of the US’s gun laws in the past.

She said: “Sending love to all of the families and students in Santa Fe, Texas. This just has to stop.”

Popstar Katy Perry posted a message to the pro-gun National Rifle Association (NRA), that said: “Dear NRA – Simple fact: our children are more important than your gun business. Sincerely, most of us.”

Alongside the message, she wrote: “Add me to the group of most #gunreformnow.”

Actor and musician Jared Leto said: “The 3rd school shooting in 8 days and the 22nd this year. At least 8 innocent are dead.

“Heartbreaking and senseless and it must stop.”

Alyssa Milano tweeted a gun safety bill of rights, with the message: “PLEASE CO-SIGN THIS GUN SAFETY BILL OF RIGHTS BY REPLYING WITH YOUR NAME AND LOCATION.”

The model Hailey Baldwin, who retweeted Jenner’s tweet, wrote: “Waking up this morning to another tragedy. Texas, my heart is with you today.”

Television host Ellen DeGeneres said: “We can do better than this. We must do better than this”.

And Black-ish star Yara Shahidi posted a video calling for tighter gun controls.

Texas has some of the most lenient gun laws in the US and earlier this month hosted the NRA’s annual conference, which was attended by Donald Trump.

US vice president Mike Pence vowed the administration would not stop until schools were made safe again.

He said: “This is another heartbreaking day for students and parents in Santa Fe and all across the Nation.

“I promise you this: We will not rest, we will not relent until we end this evil in our time and we make our schools safe again.”

- Press Association