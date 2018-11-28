Tension in the I’m A Celebrity jungle as campers row over rice

Tensions flared in the I’m A Celebrity jungle as the campers disagreed over their food rations.

Things got heated when actress Rita Simons challenged camp chef John Barrowman over the amount of rice he was cooking for lunch.

Barrowman was boiling up four portions but Simons felt it was not enough.

“Hands up who wants more rice because I do, put your hands up if you want more, it’s too much to squirrel away, and it’s ridiculous,” she said.

“That’s not enough for 11 of us.

“Everyone’s too scared to speak up about it so I do in a jokey passive aggressive way,” she said later in the Bush Telegraph. Rita Simons (PA)

In response, Torchwood star Barrowman said he would make all of the rice, but Simons said that was not what she meant.

“I’m not by any means saying let’s cook all the rice, all I’m saying it needs to be more than four between us,” she said.

She confided to Emily Atack: “Even if I looked like a tw** I had to say something.”

“God forbid we have some food to eat or if anyone is going to cook anything but it’s only one person that’s doing that and I can handle them,” the former EastEnders star said later.

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, a bewildered Barrowman said: “That came out of nowhere, all of a sudden people wanted more rice which is fine but it was the way it was approached like it was the blame of the cooks who were doing it.”

Making a zipping his mouth gesture, he said: “Tensions are a little high today that’s why I am just doing this.”

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues on ITV.

- Press Association