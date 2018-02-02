Temptations grieving death of former lead singer Dennis Edwards

The Temptations are grieving the death of former lead singer Dennis Edwards at the age of 74, it has been confirmed.

The singer performed on a string of the group’s hits including Papa Was A Rollin’ Stone and I Can’t Get Next To You.

The group’s agent told the Press Association: “The ex-member and legend of The Temptations will be sadly missed.

“He was an amazing performer and singer and the whole Temptations family are grieving at his sad passing.

“May Dennis Edwards rest in peace.”

Dennis Edwards in 1970 (PA)

Edwards sang in the Contours before joining the Temptations after the departure of David Ruffin.

Edwards departed the group in the late 70s before rejoining in the early 1980s, before leaving, rejoining and leaving again.

He joined again for a final stint from 1987 to 1989.

Reverend Jesse Jackson paid tribute on Twitter, writing: “Dennis Edwards, former lead, singer of the #Temptations. I went to visit him at @RushMedical. He slept away.

“In his life he inspired millions around the world. We shall all remember him. So talented. He is above #CloudNine, going higher. RIP my brother beloved.”

Singer Kenny Lattimore added: “Prayers to the family of one of our legendary vocal greats #DennisEdwards of the Temptations. His unmistakable gift will live on forever.”

The most recent post on the group’s Facebook page, written on January 30, said: “Please join us in sending prayers to our brother Dennis Edwards and his family.”